Three things we learned from the Stormers-Sharks Superhero clash

The Stormers managed to hold off the Sharks in winning their Superhero Sunday clash 21-19 at FNB Stadium.

Here were some of the notable themes to emerge from the match.

Siya Kolisi adds intrigue in the No 8 jersey

Following the Springboks’ World Cup-winning exploits in Japan, expect most of the talk regarding the void left by Duane Vermeulen to centre around Rassie Erasmus finding a like-for-like replacement.

Yet, as his national skipper showed, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way.

One shouldn’t read too much into matches of this nature, but it was notable how Kolisi relished roaming on the wings on attack, with his explosive pace twice almost leading to scores.

There’s a sense, however, a move to No 8 could perhaps nullify his renowned cleaning ability and more attritional battles won’t grant him as much space.

But his 50-minute stint gave food for thought.

Add Fassi to the Sharks group of brilliant backs

It’s not really a secret that Aphelele Fassi is a rising star down at King’s Park, but his showing here was thrillingly eye-catching for a pre-season game.

The young fullback was secure in the air – an important consideration for his position – and impressed with his ability to dictate play.

He had a try harshly denied for obstruction (it didn’t seem like any Stormer defender was going to get near him anyway initially) where he beat four defenders on his way over the whitewash.

Fassi also timed his scoring pass delightfully for Makazole Mapimpi’s second try.

Perhaps ominously, the 22-year-old will be used in a position this year that is not secure at national level…

Wilder Herschel?

One of things that made Herschel Jantjies’ meteoric rise in 2019 so impressive is that he did the basics so well.

There’s no reason to think it won’t be the same this year, but the Stormers’ more adventurous approach certainly brought out the mercurial in him.

He brilliantly broke away from a maul to score his first try and cleverly exploited a set Sharks move to intercept from an angle.

But the Bok halfback was also guilty of being too overeager at times, notably wasting a potential chance by waywardly passing over partner Damian Willemse’s head directly into touch.

Hopefully such extremes stay confined to this match.

Point scorers:

Stormers – Tries: Herschel Jantjies (2), Godlen Masimla. Conversions: Damian Willemse (2), Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Sharks – Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (2), Marius Louw. Conversions: Curwin Bosch, Boeta Chamberlain.

