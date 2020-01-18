 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 18.1.2020 10:33 am

The ultimate pundits’ guide to SA’s 2020 Super Rugby campaign

Wesley Botton
PREMIUM!
The ultimate pundits’ guide to SA’s 2020 Super Rugby campaign

Jean de Villiers. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Springboks Jean de Villiers and co chat to us about World Cup euphoria, the overseas exodus and whether any local franchise can lift the trophy.

With momentum building ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season, as local franchises prepare for this weekend’s Super Hero Sunday warm-up clashes, plenty of questions are being asked of the South African teams and their chances this year. Gearing up to end a 10-year drought in the annual 15-team competition, which starts at the end of this month, the four SA sides will face old foes and new challenges. In the build-up to the campaign, some of the country’s top former players and coaches share their thoughts on the local squads and whether they’re ready to put up a fight....
Related Stories
A glimpse into what to expect from captain Elton 17.1.2020
Lions ‘won’t quit’ until they’ve won Super Rugby 16.1.2020
Stormers make statement with Welsh legend’s signing 16.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.