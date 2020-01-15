 
 
Swys: Lions are rebuilding? What rebuilding?

Rudolph Jacobs
Swys de Bruin. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The men from Ellis Park’s former mentor gives a surprisingly sunny verdict on their chances in Super Rugby this year.

Former head coach Swys de Bruin had this to say when approached on the prospects of the Lions’ Super Rugby campaign this year: “Rebuilding? What rebuilding?” De Bruin, who was succeeded by Cash van Rooyen ahead of the 2020 season, believes the team could benefit from the building blocks which were put in place last year. “I don’t think they are rebuilding any more this year. I think that already happened last year,” De Bruin said in the build-up to the Lions’ Superhero Sunday warm-up match against the Bulls this weekend. ALSO READ: Warren Whiteley: I can’t rule out playing again,...
Loading Posts...
