Gifted Bulls youngster Matanzima knows the second year is the hardest

If any local rugby fan needed a explanation for why Simphiwe Matanzima was called ‘Beast’ in primary school, that person need not look further than the Bulls’ Super Rugby meeting with the Sharks in Durban last year.

Seeking to close out a typically brutal local derby, the then 21-year-old prop played his part in forcing a game-clinching penalty with a massive shove at a scrum.

Matanzima, who had come on as a replacement, didn’t hide his delight, engaging in a pretty memorable celebration with his front row mates.

More importantly, it was a moment that introduced the grandson of the late former president of the Transkei, Kaizer, to the broader public.

He would subsequently enhanced his reputation by becoming a key player in the Currie Cup.

Yet the 22-year-old from Queenstown knows that – even though he’ll still have to first dislodged Bok loosehead Lizo Gqoboka for a starting spot – he can’t rely on his relative rookie status anymore to have free reign on the field, whether it be at the set-piece or in open play.

“I think it’s definitely going to be tougher in 2020,” said Matanzima on Monday after a tough Loftus training session in sweltering heat.

“Your second season as a player is always the more challenging one. The guys know you, they know how you scrum and what tricks you try to produce. The key is to keep building on your game, it’s an exciting thing to look forward to.”

The powerful prop though is in a privileged position of being able to consult vastly experienced teammates such as Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane for insights on how to add more strings to his bow.

Even if that type of dynamic suggests there’s still a hierarchy when it comes to the Bulls front row, Matanzima isn’t going to play second fiddle.

He wants to win the race to the No 1 jersey.

“We have a healthy environment here. There’s great competition here for everyone,” said Matanzima.

“If I’m pushing them, that makes them better. And their presence and continued form makes me a better player. It’s a good thing.”

