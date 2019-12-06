Diplomatic Whiteley would relish Captain Elton

If Elton Jantjies wanted to state his case for the Lions’ Super Rugby captaincy in 2020, he wouldn’t need words.

Instead, the Springbok flyhalf has already done so through his actions after returning from a triumphant World Cup campaign, believes injured regular skipper Warren Whiteley.

“Elton was so eager to start training again with the rest of the squad that coach Cash (Van Rooyen) actually had to tell him he needs another few days of rest,” the popular and inspirational No 8 said at a promotional event this week.

“He’s just such a professional in his own right. You could probably label him the ultimate professional.”

Jantjies is one of quite a few senior players more than suitable for captain’s armband, having served as the official vice-captain in this year’s campaign.

Malcolm Marx’s elevation into the main role following Whiteley’s injury-ravaged season at his expense was a talking point.

“Without officially endorsing him, I can say with the utmost confidence that Elton would be an excellent captain,” said Whiteley.

“He’s been so loyal too. He’s still highly motivated after he extended his contract for another two years. He brings unbelievable experience to the table.”

The 32-year-old workhorse admits though that his own oodles of experience will be confined to helping out with coaching as his recovery from a knee injury remains a “waiting game”.

“I’m taking it day-by-day,” he said.

At least the void is offset substantially by the recruitment of veteran former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis.

“He’s been with us for almost three weeks now and, frankly, he’s been an inspiration,” said Whiteley.

“Jannie’s been unbelievable. He’s so motivated to provide insights and wisdom. It’s so amazing to see. After all, this is a guy who’s seen it all in his illustrious career. He’s won a World Cup, a Rugby Championship and had a decorated franchise career too.

“He’s constantly giving advice to the youngsters. He drives them, and they drive him to still give his best. It’s a great dynamic to have in any team.

“Jannie really should be considered an extra coach in the Lions setup. He told me just the other day that he did a lot of formal coaching at (French club) Montpellier, so he’s quite comfortable with it. I had no idea that he’s been doing it for such a long time already. What a bonus.”

