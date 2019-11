South Africa’s Super Rugby campaign for next year was launched in Randburg on Thursday evening.

All four franchises bragged with their new kits for the season, as well as showing off their Marvel jerseys, an arrangement that will continue after being pioneered in 2019.

The Lions will represent Spiderman, the Bulls Captain America, the Sharks Black Panther and Stormers Thor.

