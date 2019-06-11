Bulls set for Lood boost against Lions?

The Lions’ mission to sneak into the Super Rugby playoffs by winning at Loftus this weekend could become that much harder.

Bulls coach Pote Human on Tuesday revealed that one of their talismans, Lood de Jager, could feature in the Jukskei derby this weekend after recovering rapidly from a shoulder injury sustained in round two of this year’s campaign.

The towering Springbok lock would add to a growing stock of match-winners following the news that midfielder Jesse Kriel is also ready for action again.

“They’re fit and hungry to play again,” the genial Human said in passing.

“You know these guys, they smell a playoff and you can’t keep them off the field.”

De Jager and Kriel participated fully in Tuesday afternoon’s training session.

Should De Jager, who joins English club Sale at the conclusion of the tournament, be deemed fit enough to steadily get back into the groove, he’ll partner the imposing RG Snyman at some stage during proceedings.

The 24-year-old second rower has been superb in 2019 despite a few injury setbacks.

So impressive has his form been that even Bok legend Bakkies Botha opined a few weeks ago that he’s the best lock in the country.

Many other observers hold the same view.

“I don’t really have much to say about that,” Snyman said with a smile.

“I just get on with things and do what I have to.”

What he can’t deny though is his form.

“I’m naturally quite happy with how things have gone. There are always a few things to still work on. This game always present new challenges to you.”

