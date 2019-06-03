Elton and the Lions kiss and make up

The strained relations between Elton Jantjies and the Lions have been patched up.

According to Netwerk24, the influential flyhalf attended the team’s training session on Monday and is available for selection in this weekend’s Super Rugby meeting with the Hurricanes at Ellis Park.

Jantjies had been internally suspended for a week following a “breach of team protocol”, which is alleged to have been a verbal altercation with several teammates after the loss to the Sharks in Durban as well as disobeying on-field orders in that match.

But Rudolf Straeuli, the Lions chief executive, confirmed that all’s apparently well again.

“We had a meeting on Monday,” he said.

“The matter has now been dealt with and has been put in the past.”

However, the saga still has various observers speculating whether the 28-year-old Springbok pivot has the appetite to continue with the franchise after this year’s World Cup.

There are no indications yet on where contract extension talks stand.

