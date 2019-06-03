Stormers’ massive casualty list is Springboks’ too

In what could be a big blow to the Springboks, Stormers lock Eben Etzebeth may have broken his hand in their Super Rugby clash against the Lions at Ellis Park at the weekend.

Having already lost captain Siya Kolisi (knee) and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit (shoulder), Stormers coach Robbie Fleck admitted their injury knocks had made a big impact in their 41-22 defeat to the Lions.

“At the moment our injury list is long,” Fleck said.

“It’s not just Siya. There are some big-name players missing like Pieter-Steph, while Eben potentially broke his hand on Saturday and (lock) Cobus Wiese did his hamstring.

“So we’ll have to bring some youngsters through.”

While Kolisi and Etzebeth were set to miss the remainder of the Super Rugby campaign, and Etzebeth might also miss this season’s Rugby Championship, they were both expected to recover in time for the World Cup in Japan in September.

Fleck, meanwhile, insisted his side had not given up hope of making the Super Rugby play-offs.