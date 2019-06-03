Lions’ celebrations quickly put on hold

The Lions won’t allow themselves much time to celebrate their emphatic 41-22 demolition of the Stormers, with the Hurricanes next up, coach Swys de Bruin says.

With flank Kwagga Smith and Lionel Mapoe displaying brilliant form at Ellis Park on Saturday, the Lions moved back to fifth in the overall Super Rugby standings and second in the SA Conference.

“It’s important not to get ahead of ourselves,” De Bruin said.

“I watched the Hurricanes play down in Durban and they were fantastic.”

While the Canes overwhelmed the Sharks, however, earning a commanding 30-17 victory at the weekend, their breakdown tactics remained questionable.

“They are very hard in the rucks and I don’t know how legal that is, but we will have to man-up this week before we play them,” De Bruin said.

De Bruin commended rookie flyhalf Shaun Reynolds for the way he stood in for the suspended Elton Jantjies, after the hosts secured their first derby win of the season.