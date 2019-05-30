More drama as Lions dump Jantjies

The Lions continue to be plagued by distractions in their 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

Influential flyhalf Elton Jantjies won’t be featuring in Saturday’s derby against the Stormers at Ellis Park after he was removed from the match squad as punishment for “breaching team protocol”.

Franchise chief Rudolf Straeuli on Thursday confirmed that the “private” matter’s details won’t be divulged, but it’s understood that Jantjies was involved in an argument with teammates following last week’s defeat to the Sharks in Durban.

It’s also alleged that the pivot went against stand-in skipper Kwagga Smith’s call to go for posts during the game, instead opting for touch.

This latest development exemplifies the Lions’ difficult year to date and follows coach Swys de Bruin’s much-publicised break from the game due to a stress-related illness and defence coach Joey Mongalo being found guilty of indecent assault in Australia.

“It’s a team protocol matter, it’s a private matter, it’s a thing that happened in the team, and we carry on,” said De Bruin.

“No-one is more important than the system we function in, especially given the family culture we’ve established here over the years.”

Shaun Reynolds will start at 10.

Meanwhile, the unfortunate Warren Whiteley won’t be seen in this year’s campaign again after a scope on his knee revealed he won’t be able to run at full speed.

He’s also had to deal with kidney stones this week.

Lions: Andries Coetzee, Courtnall Skosan, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Shaun Reynolds, Ross Cronje, Kwagga Smith, Vince Tshituka, Cyle Brink, Marvin Orie, Stephan Lewies, Carlu Sadie, Malcolm Marx (c), Dylan Smith. Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Sti Sithole, Johannes Jonker, Reinhard Nothnagel, Marnus Schoeman, Hacjivah Dayimani, Nic Groom, Tyrone Green.

