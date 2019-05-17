Super Rugby 17.5.2019 03:13 pm

WATCH: Papier delivers a brilliant rugby ‘shibobo’!

Sport Staff
Embrose Papier. Photo: Gallo Images.

The Bulls and Bok scrumhalf deserves kudos for this piece of skill against the Rebels.

There were many fine moments in the Bulls’ 32-17 victory over the Rebels on Friday.

Rosko Specman flaunted his magical sevens skills on several occasions, while captain and flyhalf Handre Pollard flashed past two defenders for a superb solo try in the first half.

However, one piece of magic from Embrose Papier stood out … and it led to the Bulls game-clinching try, appropriately scored by Specman.

The replacement scrumhalf, known for his snappy service, managed to “shibobo” (or nutmeg) his more illustrious direct opponent, Wallaby legend Will Genia.

Yes, the 21-year-old nonchalantly got his pass away through Genia’s legs!

