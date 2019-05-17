WATCH: Papier delivers a brilliant rugby ‘shibobo’!

There were many fine moments in the Bulls’ 32-17 victory over the Rebels on Friday.

Rosko Specman flaunted his magical sevens skills on several occasions, while captain and flyhalf Handre Pollard flashed past two defenders for a superb solo try in the first half.

However, one piece of magic from Embrose Papier stood out … and it led to the Bulls game-clinching try, appropriately scored by Specman.

The replacement scrumhalf, known for his snappy service, managed to “shibobo” (or nutmeg) his more illustrious direct opponent, Wallaby legend Will Genia.

Yes, the 21-year-old nonchalantly got his pass away through Genia’s legs!

Will Genia just suffered the first edition of rugby's version of a nutmeg.#SuperRugby #REBvBUL pic.twitter.com/IQO3sS9na3 — Ali Stokes (@alistokesrugby) May 17, 2019

#SuperRugby | RESULT: Rebels 17 – 32 Bulls The Bulls scored 4⃣ tries in an impressive away victory to the Rebels ???? pic.twitter.com/J0d1TLIJP6 — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 17, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.