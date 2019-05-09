Folau’s absence ‘great for Lions’

Though he admitted his team are somewhat relieved, towering Lions lock Marvin Orie was diplomatic about the absence of dangerous Waratahs fullback Israel Folau ahead of their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park this weekend.

Despite Folau’s contract being terminated over his recent social media rants, Orie believed the tourists are still a formidable attacking force.

“As a lock it doesn’t affect me all that much, but as a team it’s fortunate (for us) that he doesn’t play,” Orie said.

“He is incredible in the air and he is a great player – one of the best in the world in the air.”

The Lions are back at home for the first time in a month, but Orie admitted two of their four previous games at home this season had ended in big defeats because their forward pack had been thumped.

“We had a fairly good start away from home and then one or two games at home didn’t go our way,” he said.