Schalk Brits: I’ve moved on

Although it beggars belief that Akker van der Merwe should make his return to action before him, Bulls hooker Schalk Brits said yesterday he has made his peace with it and is raring to go in Friday night’s top-of-the-log clash with the Crusaders at Loftus Versfeld.

Van der Merwe issued a flying head butt in a ruck and then punched Brits several times on the face. The Bulls hooker made contact with the Sharks No 2’s head once with the back of his hand. Yet Van der Merwe has been back for two weeks already.

ALSO READ: Four uncapped men on the Springbok radar

“There was an incident and I did make contact with his head, but there were two different hearings and he was never cited for the head butt.

“He had no record of foul play while I had two incidents, both dating back more than six years.

“It’s maybe not fair, but I can’t do anything about it now. I just wish they had looked at the incident from beginning to end.

“But I’ve made peace with it. My body has had a rest and I am physically and mentally refreshed.