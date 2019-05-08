Lions need to make the last six count, says Ross

Returning to action from their bye, the Lions are fully focussed and charged up – and they are eager to make their final six matches of the Super Rugby competition count, according to experienced scrumhalf Ross Cronje.

Having won one of three games on tour in Australasia, the Lions were set to play four of their remaining fixtures at home, starting with a clash against the Waratahs this weekend.

“Home-ground advantage is massive, but it won’t just happen. You have to make it happen,” Cronje said.

“It’s nice to be home. I thought the results didn’t show the progress we were making, but the boys are on the same page, so I’m excited about this weekend.

“We have six games to go but we are just focussing on the Waratahs, who will be a big challenge. If we end up in the playoffs it will be fantastic but we are not looking past this weekend.”

Having welcomed back head coach Swys de Bruin and defence coach Joey Mongalo, who returned early, Cronje said their absence had not had as much impact as people expected.