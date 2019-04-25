I’m already feeling better, says Swys

Swys de Bruin is already feeling “much better” after returning from the Lions’ Super Rugby tour to seek specialist help for a stress-related illness.

“I’m getting very good treatment and there is fantastic progress,” the franchise’s head coach told Rugby365.

The 59-year-old, who a few weeks back extended his contract for another two years, dramatically left the side behind last week, mere hours before their kick-off against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

ALSO READ: Has Cash unlocked a Lions trump card with Combrinck selection?

His charges responded superbly in support, winning 23-17.

Despite the reasonable openness regarding his condition, De Bruin still had to respond to rumours that he’d resigned.

“There is nothing of that kind,” he said.

“I did what is best for the team (by returning home). If my captain isn’t in a good space, I don’t expect him to lead the team. If a great player can’t play, then I don’t expect him to play. The team always comes first.”

Naturally, that logic extended to the coaching of the team as well.

“I’m in daily contact with my management,” De Bruin said.

“We worked through the Crusaders match. Any good leader, if you can’t lead adequately, you have to back the guys that are with the team. I have great guys who can do the job for me till I am ready [healthy] again.”

Conditioning guru Cash van Rooyen is acting as caretaker mentor.

Meanwhile, the Lions faced yet another setback before Friday’s meeting with the defending champions in Christchurch, losing inspirational skipper Warren Whiteley.

The Bok No 8 played a massive role in the victory over the Chiefs and lasted a meaty 78 minutes upon his return from a pectoral injury.

However, Whiteley did limp off in the dying moments of the game and subsequently failed a fitness test at the captain’s run.

A spokesperson stated he had a knee problem, but the severity is unknown.

Revised Lions team: Ruan Combrinck, Sylvian Mahuza, Lionel Mapoe, Elton Jantjies, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Shaun Reynolds, Nic Groom, Kwagga Smith (c), Cyle Brink, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Stephan Lewies, Carlu Sadie, Robbie Coetzee, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Nathan McBeth, Johannes Jonker, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Hacjivah Dayimani, Ross Cronje, Franco Naude, Tyrone Green.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.