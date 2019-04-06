Yellow fever sinks Bulls as Jaguares roar back

The Bulls wasted numerous opportunities and showed zero composure in the final quarter and the Jaguares punished them with a dramatic comeback, winning 22-20 and claiming their first Super Rugby win at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls, despite their profligacy, were leading 20-10 going into the final quarter, and were most unfortunate to not enjoy a 27-10 lead playing against 14 men when the Jaguares got away with a deliberate knock-on with space out wide and the typically incompetent officials did not issue a yellow-card, despite the offending player leaping and bashing the ball away with a backhand smash that a volleyball star would have been proud to have pulled off.

Who was the star in this match?

While the Bulls players deserve to be barracked for failing to win a game they thoroughly dominated, the one player who should be immune to criticism was loosehead prop Lizo Gqoboka. Not only did he perform his core role superbly as the Bulls dominated the scrums, but he also carried the ball powerfully, making a couple of storming breaks and even won a key turnover penalty.

Key moments and themes

The Bulls thoroughly dominated the first half, winning both the territory and possession stats by handsome margins, but all they had to show for it was three Manie Libbok penalties. So it then came as a surprise when the Jaguares, inpractically their first foray deep into Bulls territory, managed to score a try. Loose forward Pablo Matera, whose top-class efforts were rewarded with SuperSport’s man of the match award, took advantage of some bum defending to burst straight through from a lineout and then showed a fine turn of pace to round off and score the try.

Manie Libbok, standing in for Handre Pollard at flyhalf, would have some nice touches on attack and produced some fine tactical kicks in the first half. But he would have a mixed afternoon, missing a couple of kicks at goal and also penalties to touch. The Bulls would have the ideal start to the second half when wing Jade Stighling corkscrewed over after a Burger Odendaal break, but Libbok missed the conversion and then a penalty to touch after Jaguares replacement prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro had been rather harshly yellow-carded for a high tackle. Instead of having to defend with 14 men to try and avoid going 21-7 down, the Jaguares were able to clear their lines and in fact gained three points as flyhalf Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias kicked a long-range penalty after a ruck infringement.

But the Bulls struck back with two penalties by Libbok. An excellent chase from the kickoff and then Gqoboka’s breakdown work won the first and then the fresh Jaguares front row, after the starters had been dominated, conceded another scrum penalty. Visiting teams have traditionally been hampered by altitude in the final quarter at Loftus Versfeld, and most would have expected the Bulls to finish the job when they were 20-10 up.

But the Jaguares were left intact with 15 men despite the crucial deliberate knock-on, while the Bulls were reduced to 13 men. Tim Agaba left his feet and dived with no arms into the neck and shoulders region of replacement hooker Agustin Creevy at a ruck to be the first Bulls player sent off; and then substitute tighthead prop Conraad van Vuuren tackled a Jaguares player in the air as he jumped to take the kickoff. Replacement flyhalf Domingo Miotti scored shortly after coming off the bench for his Super Rugby debut and then fullback Emiliano Boffelli’s brilliant up-and-under take had the Bulls defence floundering, excellent support play and offloads by the Jaguares leading to Miotti scoring again just three minutes later.

Point scorers:

Bulls – Try: Jade Stighling. Penalties: Manie Libbok (5).

Jaguares – Tries: Domingo Miotti (2), Pablo Matera. Conversions: Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Miotti. Penalty: Gonzalez Iglesias.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.