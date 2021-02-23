Back on the table: Springboks to face Lions in the UK?

In another twist to the uncertainty of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, support is growing again to possibly have the “tour” take place in the United Kingdom.

According to a report in the Daily Mail the board of the Lions have made an official bid to the UK government to give them financial support to host the “tour” on UK soil.

The board of the Lions met last Thursday to discuss the options on the table regarding the tour, scheduled to take place in South Africa in July and August, and including three Tests against the Springboks.

The board discussed and acknowledged that it is still a possibility to have the tour take place in South Africa or Australia, but apparently the board are more in support of the “tour” taking place in the UK.

ALSO READ: Fans could push Lions to move SA tour Down Under

If the tour is to take place in South Africa it would probably have to happen in front of empty stadiums, with no supporters allowed.

The problem facing the South African government, as well as SA Rugby and the Springboks, is that a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is predicted to hit the country anywhere between March and June.

The offer by Australia to play host has also been discussed, with Rugby Australia stating that they could host the matches in front of capacity crowds.

However, the Lions board is keen to rather see the “tour” take place on UK soil.

ALSO READ: ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

SA Rugby have stated they are “desperate” for the World Cup-winning Boks to face the Lions, with a final decision to be made towards the end of March.

SA Rugby’s fate is also in the hands of the government, who will decide when spectators will be allowed back into the stadiums.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.