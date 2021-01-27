Springboks 27.1.2021 04:54 pm

No fans on Lions tour would be ‘a travesty’ for captain Jones

AFP
No fans on Lions tour would be ‘a travesty’ for captain Jones

Former Lions captain Alun Wyn-Jones of Wales said the tour to South Africa wouldn't be the same if fans weren't allowed to take part. Picture: Getty Images

The coronavirus has forced borders to be closed and the likelihood of fans being barred from stadiums could see the Springboks head north to face the Lions.

Former British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Tuesday no fans during this year’s South Africa tour would be a “travesty.”

Doubts over the fixtures have increased due to the coronavirus pandemic’s situation in the Rainbow Nation.

Jones, 35, who has made nine Test appearances for the Lions, said fellow Lions stalwarts and captains of their respective Six Nations teams, England’s Owen Farrell, Ireland’s Johnny Sexton and Scotland’s Stuart Hogg, all want the tour to happen in 2021.

ALSO READ: OPINION: There should be only one option – the Lions must tour South Africa

“It would be travesty if the fans won’t be able to go and see it,” said Wyn-Jones at the launch for this year’s Six Nations.

“Having been involved in a few tours it’s very special as the fans make it that way. From the captains’ point of view, we’re all in agreement that if it can it should go ahead this year.

“I think it needs to go ahead this year. The jury’s out over where it’s going to happen,” he said.

Wales skipper Jones has missed seven weeks of action after suffering a knee injury in December’s victory over Italy but said he will be fit to host Ireland on February 7.

“I’ve been up and running for two to three weeks,” Jones.

“All that’s progressed really well and I’m back in team training so I wait for selection,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Effective rugby’ the key for England’s Jones during Six Nations 26.1.2021
Bok star Etzebeth makes debut at flank as Toulon beat Stade Francais 25.1.2021
Former WP heroes on Newlands goodbye: It’s heart-breaking and very sad 23.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 

Business News The heartbreaking reason behind an increase in take-home pay in 2020

Courts Wine industry head to court over booze ban after R8bn in losses

Courts ConCourt set to rule on Zondo commission vs Jacob Zuma



today in print

Read Today's edition