OPINION: There should be only one option – the Lions must tour South Africa

I can’t imagine the three Tests between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions taking place in Europe. It is an idea that should be scrapped immediately. The Lions are a team that tour, full stop. If the best combined team from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales can’t tour South Africa later this year, or next year, then that should be that. But for it to take place in the northern hemisphere – Option Z, as SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus might have referred to it – is not an option. Even former Lions captain, the legendary...

I can’t imagine the three Tests between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions taking place in Europe. It is an idea that should be scrapped immediately.

The Lions are a team that tour, full stop.

If the best combined team from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales can’t tour South Africa later this year, or next year, then that should be that. But for it to take place in the northern hemisphere – Option Z, as SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus might have referred to it – is not an option.

Even former Lions captain, the legendary Willie John McBride, said it would be a disgrace if London, Dublin and Cardiff hosted the Boks, and he’d be right.

Do the Lions tour properly, or don’t do it at all.

Yes, rugby around the globe is struggling, finances are tight, and players and federations will do just about anything to play, as Erasmus said earlier this week when he addressed questions from the media about the Lions tour (set to take place in July and August), but let’s please not be silly.

“We’ll take whatever we can get to not lose the Lions tour … we’re willing to do anything,” said Erasmus, with one option being that the Boks go north and play the Tests there.

With South Africa in the midst of a Covid second wave, and travel and numerous restrictions in place, it’s been mentioned that it’s safer for the matches to be hosted in the UK and Ireland where fans would potentially be allowed into the stadiums. Though Covid restrictions in the UK might be more lenient right now, however, there’s no guarantee that it will be the case in a few months’ time.

Yes, the world champion Springboks are desperate to play again and the fans are just as keen to see them in action, while certain players have extended their careers and have changed career paths for an opportunity to face the Lions, for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to be part of a Lions tour.

Those decisions never entailed – and shouldn’t be about – boarding a plane and going to Europe. That is not a Lions tour. There’s nothing special and unique about that.

Yes, the Boks must play again, and life must move on, but not with the national team giving up hosting the Lions and all their fans, who are such a big part of the whole enterprise.

If the Lions can’t come to South Africa in 2021, then they must come in 2022. That is the only option.

Sanity must prevail, for the sake of rugby, the Springboks and the Lions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.