RWC19: Why Erasmus was always SA Rugby’s first-choice man for the Boks

Springboks 2 hours ago

His coaching history tells us one thing – He has never stepped into a plumb position with a golden spoon.

Trevor Cramer
02 Nov 2020
05:55:42 AM
SA Rugby's Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, turned the Springboks' fortunes around in a short time, including guiding them to the World Cup title in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Putting a finger on the single biggest reasons why the Springboks captured the biggest prize in world rugby in Yokohama, Japan, on this day a year ago, always triggers a lively debate. The shrewd, meticulous tactician Rassie Erasmus was initially engaged as the first director of rugby at the beginning of 2018, but the REAL pathway to a third World Cup triumph was paved thanks to a masterstroke by the game’s often-maligned national umbrella body. When Allister Coetzee was sacked in March 2018, the SA Rugby brains trust, conceded to allow Erasmus to coach the Springboks without having to step...

