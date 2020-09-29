Five men the selectors ‘overlooked’ for the Springbok Showdown

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls) One of the growing network of Sevens stars who are making a big impact in XVs rugby. Given what he showed in scoring his incredible 80m try against the Sharks at Loftus last weekend, surely there is no-one quicker than Arendse in South African rugby? Even fellow speedster Stedman Gans said he would not be able to catch the 24-year-old from behind. So impressive was Arendse’s weekend display that the Springbok management invited him to their camp this week as a late replacement for injured Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla, but Arendse unfortunately did not connect with his...

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls)

One of the growing network of Sevens stars who are making a big impact in XVs rugby. Given what he showed in scoring his incredible 80m try against the Sharks at Loftus last weekend, surely there is no-one quicker than Arendse in South African rugby? Even fellow speedster Stedman Gans said he would not be able to catch the 24-year-old from behind. So impressive was Arendse’s weekend display that the Springbok management invited him to their camp this week as a late replacement for injured Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla, but Arendse unfortunately did not connect with his aeroplane, missing his flight due to what Erasmus called a “miscommunication”. Someone as fast as Arendse surely wouldn’t have been late?

Morne Steyn (Bulls)

At the age of 36 and with his last selection for the Springboks happening in 2016, Steyn would have been considered a no-hoper for an international recall before last weekend. But the serious injury to Handre Pollard and the question marks that still remain over Damian Willemse and Curwin Bosch, followed by Steyn’s superb display in controlling the game for the Bulls last weekend, means the veteran might just be one more injury away from a shock return to contention. The Bulls played at a terrific tempo at the weekend and Steyn certainly did not seem like an oupa trying to keep up. His game management was outstanding, his goalkicking (5/5) faultless and any backline scoring six tries suggests the flyhalf must have been doing something right on attack.

Nama Xaba (Stormers)

The Stormers’ reserve openside may have only been given half-an-hour of game time at Loftus Versfeld, but Xaba was all over the park in that time and a constant thorn in the flesh of the Lions at every breakdown. When the 23-year-old latched on to the ball in the ruck, it was only the referee who was able to get him off it, sometimes unfairly penalising him as well. The former Junior Springbok from Durban was also strong in the numerous tackles he made.

Jacques van Rooyen (Bulls)

Playing his first game in South Africa for two years and back in the province from where the Lions snatched him from club rugby, Van Rooyen’s belated first game in a Bulls jersey was an unqualified success. Strong in the scrum, the loosehead prop gave an inspirational display in the tight-loose, his 6’1, 122kg frame always being in the thick of things as he played a major role in denying the Sharks pack any go-forward.

Grant Williams (Sharks)

The speedy 24-year-old is the type of scrumhalf who throws not just the kitchen sink at it in attack but all the pots and pans as well. The Paarl Gymnasium product’s hopes of establishing himself in the Sharks team have been damned by injury in recent times, but coach Sean Everitt rates him highly and, in a well-beaten team, his pace and attacking intent at Loftus Versfeld were impressive.

