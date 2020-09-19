Bok coaches cast wide net for Green v Gold squad

National director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes SA Rugby has managed to identify the cream of the crop among local talent after naming a national squad of 93 players on Saturday for the Springbok Showdown between Green and Gold at Newlands on October 3.

Erasmus selected the squad along with Bok coach Jacques Nienaber, and they would act as commissioners for the match, with Bok assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick (Green) and Deon Davids (Gold) acting as coaches for the two sides.

The final two squads of 25 players each would be ‘draft picked’ similar to ‘old schoolboy style’, and Erasmus said they hoped for an explosive restart to the season in the strength versus strength format.

While some players were injured, including Aphlele Fassi and Sbu Nkosi, exciting youngsters like Gianni Lombard, Manny Rass, Rikus Pretorius and Sanele Nohamba were named alongside experienced players like Courtnall Skosan and Cornal Hendricks.

Thirty-two capped Springboks – 13 of whom were part of the Rugby World Cup-winning squad in Japan a year ago – as well as a number of Blitzboks and recent Junior Boks were among a roster of 93 players in the draft squad for the historic Castle Lager Springbok Showdown.

“We’ve cast the net very wide for this match, which is a very exciting prospect. As Springbok coaches, we can’t wait to start working with the players,” Erasmus said.

Draft squad

Props: Frans Malherbe, Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Lizo Gqoboka, Ox Nche, Marcel van der Merwe, Ruan Dreyer, Dylan Smith, Carlu Sadie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Luan de Bruin, Sti Sithole, Nathan McBeth, Mzamo Majola, Johannes Jonker, John-Hubert Meyer.

Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, Dylan Richardson, Johan Grobbelaar, Schalk Erasmus, Fez Mbatha, Dan Jooste.

Locks: Jason Jenkins, Marvin Orie, Oupa Mohoje, JD Schickerling, Emile van Heerden, Le Roux Roets, Hyron Andrews, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat, Sintu Manjezi, Walt Steenkamp, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruan Vermaak, Ruben Schoeman.

Loose forwards: Siya Kolisi, Duane Vermeulen, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Arno Botha, Marco van Staden, Nizaam Carr, Jaco Kriel, Ernst van Rhyn, Celimpilo Gumede, Jaco Coetzee, James Venter, Junior Pokomela, Phepsi Buthelezi, Thembelani Bholi, Vincent Tshituka, Elrigh Louw, Jeandré Rudolph, Juarno Augustus, Muller Uys, Len Massyn.

Scrumhalves: Herschel Jantjies, Embrose Papier, Ivan van Zyl, Jaden Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba.

Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies, Damian Willemse, Curwin Bosch, George Whitehead, Kade Wolhuter, Manie Libbok.

Centres: Frans Steyn, Lukhanyo Am, Burger Odendaal, Jeremy Ward, Clinton Swart, Manuel Rass, Marius Louw, Rikus Pretorius, Wandisile Simelane, Werner Kok, Dan du Plessis, Ruhan Nel.

Outside backs: Warrick Gelant, Travis Ismaiel, Cornal Hendricks, Courtnall Skosan, Rabz Maxwane, Rosko Specman, Seabelo Senatla, Sergeal Petersen, Yaw Penxe, David Kriel, Gianni Lombard, Malcolm Jaer.

