No reason to rush Rohan into the Bok mix, says Gerber

When it comes to selecting the midfield for the Rugby Championship – should the Springboks take part – national coach Jacques Nienaber need not fix something that ‘ain’t broken’, believed former midfield maestro Danie Gerber.

Although the name of Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been mentioned following strong performances for the Sale Sharks in the English Premiership, Gerber believed that Nienaber should stick with Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

De Allende now plies his trade with Munster in Ireland, while Am recently renewed his contract with the Sharks and has also been mentioned as a possible Bok captain if Nienaber decides to take an under-strength side to Australia for the Championship.

“I think Damian and Lukhanyo did very well for the Boks at the World Cup in Japan last year and I don’t see any reason why that partnership should be broken up,” said Gerber.

“Like with any partnership, it takes time to grow and it has been exactly the case with Damian and Lukhanyo, who have become stronger as a combination every time they play together,” said Gerber.

Gerber, who scored 19 tries in 24 Test matches, however, said the pressure would remain on the duo following the good performances of a player like Janse van Rensburg, who has apparently been earmarked to be part of a national training squad.

“Rohan has displayed some good form and the coach will probably look to grow squad depth and experiment a bit,” said Gerber.

The former Bok centre also spoke about the uncertainty around the Boks taking part in the Rugby Championship in November and December.

“There are obviously people who are concerned about the lack of preparation time for the Championship, with local rugby yet to start up, so that’s a worry.

“But SA Rugby are also weighing up the commercial aspect, as it has been a very challenging year out of a financial point of view,” said Gerber.

