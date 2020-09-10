It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

In breaking news released early on Friday Sanzaar announced that Australia will host the Rugby Championship this year – but the Springboks’ participation is still in doubt.

Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos said that South Africa’s participation remained to be confirmed as it was dependent on several factors outside the control of Sanzaar.

“The progress and impact of the pandemic has varied from country-to-country and international sporting competition is currently suspended in South Africa,” he said.

“The Springboks’ participation will be dependent on the relaxation of that suspension as well as overcoming a number of other logistical challenges including the opening of international air borders. South Africa is only expected to return to competitive play next month (October), leaving a relatively short time to prepare.

While the exact location still needs to be finalised, the confirmation of a tournament followed a detailed assessment of hosting submissions from New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia, Sanzaar said in a statement.

The tournament was moved from its traditional August-September window due to the ongoing effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rugby Championship (TRC) matches will be played within the recently announced World Rugby sanctioned Southern Hemisphere playing window of November 7 to December 12.

The tournament will comprise a six -week, 12-match, “home and away” tournament involving Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Marinos added that they were delighted that Sanzaar can at last confirm the participants and host country for The Rugby Championship and put an end to continued speculation about the tournaments’ format and location.

Traditionally TRC is played as an international, cross-border series of home and away matches between Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa but due to the pandemic this is obviously not possible this year.

