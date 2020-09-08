Bok boss targets Sharks players

New Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is apparently interested in utilising sturdy centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg in a national Bok planning camp later this year.

Details of the camp remain sketchy, but it is understood Nienaber would like to see all his selected players together before any Test action later this year.

It is believed that between 40 and 45 players could be called up for the camp, which could take place late in October with the venue still to be confirmed.

The large number of UK-based players who have seen a few weeks of action in the English Premiership could form the nucleus of a Bok side later this year – if a Rugby Championship competition were to be staged.

Players invited to a camp would have to go into quarantine and would be required to wear facemasks and undergo Covid-19 testing.

The powerful Janse van Rensburg, who played in one Test, against Wales, in 2016, is one of a number of South African players who have run out for the Sale Sharks in recent weeks, and they have all, seemingly, caught the eye of Nienaber.

Sale Director of Rugby, Steve Diamond, confirmed to the Telegraph that all his South African players, with the exception of former Stormers lock Cobus Wiese who has just joined the club, would be invited to a training camp.

Diamond added these players would only be released late in the year when the November Test window opened up.

The players include the trio of Du Preez brothers, flyhalf Robert, No 8 Dan and flank Jean-Luc, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, prop Coenie Oosthuizen, hooker Akker van der Merwe, lock Lood de Jager, and Janse van Rensburg.

De Jager (shoulder), though, remains on the injured list, along with two other overseas-based locks in Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman.

Other players who are based in Europe and Japan and are set to get a call-up include fullback Willie le Roux, wing Cheslin Kolbe, centre Damian de Allende, flyhalf Handre Pollard, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, prop Vincent Koch, hooker Malcolm Marx and two men who were close to the World Cup squad but missed out, flankers Marcell Coezee and Rynhardt Elstadt.

Locally, Nienaber will have a closer look at the injuries of hooker Bongi Mbonambi, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, while he will be pleased that No 8 Duane Vermeulen has returned to the Bulls as well as former Bok Nizaam Carr, while at the Lions flanker Jaco Kriel could also be part of the discussions at national level.

Nienaber will also be pleased that centre and Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am, who is seen by many as a successor to Siya Kolisi, has stayed in Durban along with his Sharks team-mate Makazole Mapimpi, who will return after a brief spell with Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.