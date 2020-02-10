Springboks 10.2.2020 03:24 pm

WATCH: ‘Nobody told me I was being an absolute d*ck’ – Rassie

Sport Staff
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus, 27 September 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE / MARK R. CRISTINO

The Springbok mastermind’s latest Twitter video has tongues wagging as he uses himself as example of the type of player he wouldn’t select now. WARNING: Some strong language.

Following a weekend report that England are ready to poach Rassie Erasmus as their new head coach, the Springboks’ director of rugby has gone on a charm offensive, created an official Twitter account for himself and sharing various videos from inside the national camp.

In his latest video post, Erasmus gives his players at that stage and now the general public a glimpse into how he selects a player for the team.

And to hammer the point home, he makes a startling admission of what a type of person he was at one stage of his Springbok career in the early 2000s.

