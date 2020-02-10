WATCH: ‘Nobody told me I was being an absolute d*ck’ – Rassie

Following a weekend report that England are ready to poach Rassie Erasmus as their new head coach, the Springboks’ director of rugby has gone on a charm offensive, created an official Twitter account for himself and sharing various videos from inside the national camp.

In his latest video post, Erasmus gives his players at that stage and now the general public a glimpse into how he selects a player for the team.

And to hammer the point home, he makes a startling admission of what a type of person he was at one stage of his Springbok career in the early 2000s.

Might be interesting to some of you that there is more to team selection to just what you do on the field (2 videos) pic.twitter.com/dqtSdmVPKC — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) February 10, 2020

As I found out the hard way (entitled) pic.twitter.com/A0bRyj0W6P — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) February 10, 2020

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.