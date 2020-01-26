Springboks 26.1.2020 04:47 pm

WATCH: What exactly will Jacques Nienaber’s assistants do?

Sport Staff
WATCH: What exactly will Jacques Nienaber's assistants do?

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber during the Springbok coaching staff announcement media conference at Southern Sun Pretoria on January 24, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

Let Rassie Erasmus explain very diligently…

It was understandable that most of the attention regarding the Springboks currently centres on Jacques Nienaber.

He’s the man who’ll, together with captain Siya Kolisi, be the face of the Green-and-Gold for the foreseeable future.

But his support structure is notable for its continuity, except for former Kings mentor Deon Davids.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m not stupid, I know I’m a risk’ – Nienaber tackes new role head-on

Do their portfolios stay the same?

Let director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, explain…





