When Tendai Mtawarira slipped into the traditional Springbok post-match celebratory tub in the Yokohama dressing rooms following their World Cup triumph over England, the veteran prop probably reflected on how his international career had come full circle. The Beast first became a Springbok in 2008, playing against Wales in the mid-year Tests, but he properly announced himself on the international stage a year later, putting one of the biggest dents in a legendary prop’s career when he dismantled veteran Phil Vickery at Kings Park in the first Test against the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

And now, in what would have been an unlikely setting when he began his stellar career, Mtawarira was in Japan more than a decade later, having played a key role in destroying the much-vaunted English scrum and paving the way for South Africa to win the World Cup final.

Dan Cole, an international stalwart playing his 98th Test and a British Lion himself, was his unfortunate victim, having come on to the field in the opening minutes as a replacement for the concussed Kyle Sinckler.

The 34-year-old could feel immensely satisfied with a Springbok career that saw him don the Green and Gold 117 times, the most of any South African front-ranker, including 102 starts.

The World Cup triumph and his role in it has sealed his place as a Springbok legend.

It was not all smooth sailing, however, and Mtawarira has had to overcome more challenges than most on his way to becoming a darling of the South African public.

For starters, he was born in Zimbabwe and when he arrived in Durban in 2005 as a burly loose forward who occasionally even played at lock, it was with one suitcase and nothing else.

As a talented Zimbabwe U19 star, he had been given an opportunity at the Sharks Academy.

While playing for the provincial U21 side, Mtawarira had already impressed with his work ethic and drive, initially walking to training until he had saved up enough money to buy a bicycle.

But then he was summoned to Sharks head coach Dick Muir’s office in 2006.

Muir, in consultation with Swys de Bruin, who was part of the Springboks brains trust before the World Cup, and Grant Bashford, his U21 coaches, made a tough call made even harder by how popular Beast was.

Muir felt that Mtawarira was not quick enough to really make it as a loose forward and not tall enough at 1.8 metres to excel at lock.

But he recognised the immense power and raw strength of the young man.

“It’s quite funny to think about it now, but it wasn’t very pleasant at the time. I was called into his office in the U21 season in 2006 and I’d been enjoying my rugby in the loose trio. But then Dick presented his case and said he saw me as only becoming a provincial player as a loose forward, if I wanted to become a Springbok then I had to change to prop.

“It was really hard to accept and I was quite upset. I couldn’t believe that so early in my career, my dream to be a professional rugby player was going to end. I was really shook. But some of my mentors said I must go for it, they said I must not be negative about it because it means the head coach is looking at you and has a plan for you,” Mtawarira recalled when talking to Saturday Citizen earlier this year about how his long journey to the top all began.

Obviously, given what we now know about the sheer tenacity of the man, Beast met the challenge head-on and in 2007 he was already proficient enough at loosehead prop to play Super Rugby for the Sharks.

“I was under Balie Swart’s wing and he taught me everything about scrummaging, I decided to take it all on board and make it work. Balie is right at the top in terms of mentors for me, as well as John Plumtree. And then there were fellow Sharks players like Deon Carstens, BJ Botha, Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis and John Smit who had big input in my career, they guided me into this world of scrummaging.

“There were some tough lessons at the beginning and sometimes I couldn’t feel my neck for a few days! But it changed my life and the Sharks have been a great organisation since I came here as a young boy with a dream and got my first contract. I was underprivileged and came to Durban with nothing, but now I am something. South Africa has become who I am, it is home,” Mtawarira said.

Loyalty is another characteristic of Mtawarira that stands out, to the Sharks, South Africa and his family.

Not many players stay at one union these days, especially when they are amongst the world’s best in their position, constantly being courted by huge overseas deals, but all 159 of his record number of Super Rugby caps have been for the Sharks.

“For me it’s about playing the game and focusing on the next job, it’s never been about counting games, just about using every opportunity. I try to stay humble and hungry, take on good criticism and I’ve had good mentors and team-mates. I’ve been very privileged to be part of this South African set-up, which I think of as home.

“Durban is a beautiful city, with the beach, and South African people are very warm and welcoming. Although my roots are in Zimbabwe, this is home for us – my family, my wife Kuziva and daughter Talumba and son Wangu, they go to school here,” Mtawarira said.

There will always be tough times when one spends so long at the pinnacle of sport and Beast has had more than his fair share of difficulties to overcome.

In 2010, he missed the June Tests due to a controversy over his citizenship, and in 2012 he was admitted to hospital with heart palpitations on the eve of a Test in Ireland, which required surgery.

“I’ve had a lot of challenges, the heart scare back in the day and the citizenship issue, but the prayers of my family and my faith have got me through. I’m very outspoken about my faith, it’s my foundation and I give praise to God and try and use rugby as a platform to honour him. Angels are looking after me, but I’m not perfect,” Mtawarira said.

Astonishingly, given his performance in last weekend’s final, Mtawarira has also had to bear the scepticism of ill-informed critics who have been calling him over the hill for the last couple of years.

But, in typical fashion, Beast has silenced them all and the masses that greeted the Springboks’ arrival back home earlier this week at O.R. Tambo International Airport quite rightly lauded him as a returning hero.

The antithesis of a show pony (although a car manufacturer did once sponsor him a Mustang for six months), this hardworking, unassuming man will not be seen playing on a South African rugby field again.

Winning the World Cup with the Springboks was his last bit of unfinished business here, but the memories of his tremendous determination on the field and the biggest of smiles and deepest, most soulful of voices off it, will remain.

