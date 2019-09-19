Mercurial Willie: Sometimes I don’t know where I find myself

The Springboks and All Blacks have now both named their sides for Saturday’s massive World Cup clash in Yokohama.

While there were no real surprises in either squad, the All Blacks have persisted with plating Beauden Barrett at fullback and Richie Mo’unga at No 10 in what is perhaps the biggest talking point for the defending champions and tournament favourites considering how superb Barrett has been at flyhalf over the years.

Understandably, there are many who believe that Barrett will step into first receiver often throughout the course of Saturday’s match and get his hands on the ball as often as he can.

It’s a role that Bok fullback Willie le Roux is also happy to perform when required.

More than that, the Boks also have no specialist flyhalf cover on the bench so if Handre Pollard was to go down injured or find himself in the sin bin for 10 minutes for whatever reason, then coach Rassie Erasmus may instruct Le Roux to take over the flyhalf duties.

Frans Steyn is the other option, but he is starting on the bench.

“Everybody’s got their jobs to do,” Le Roux told media on Thursday.

“Sometimes I find myself at first receiver, and then I take over. Handre (Pollard) and I have a good understanding – sometimes I’m at centre, sometimes I’m out on the wing.

“Sometimes I don’t know where I find myself, but I try to be everywhere all the time.”

With 56 Test caps to his name, Le Roux was a part of the squad that made it to the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup in England.

He has seen it all, but he is looking to keep things as simple as possible as the Boks get their campaign underway.

“The team that plays in the right areas might have advantages,” he said.

“In the systems of teams, you get x-factor players, and that allows you to do your individual job.

“For instance, Beast (Tendai Mtawarira) likes to run over guys, and I won’t try that … I will try to run around. Everybody’s got their special thing to do within the systems.”

