Rassie’s Irishman already has the feel of a trump card

In 2007, Jake White produced a final masterstroke to his successful tenure as Springbok coach by enlisting Eddie Jones as consultant for that year’s tournament.

South Africa eventually triumphed comfortably and the now England head coach’s influence was lauded widely.

Twelve years later, Rassie Erasmus has managed to convince the less experienced but highly rated Irishman Felix Jones in the role as a defence consultant.

It’s little wonder people are already drawing parallels.

Jones previously stated how he was made to feel welcome from the start and now other members of the Bok setup have also heaped praise on him.

Here’s what they had to say.

MZWANDILE STICK (Assistant coach)

He’s brought into our philosophy and knows a lot about the European sides. He also has good relationships with a few New Zealand coaches. I have to be honest and say that’s he’s a very good guy. It’s nice to work with him. He’s passionate about attack-based coaching. He’s really passionate and insightful. He’s contributed a lot.

I think he’s already had an influence. Against Japan, you saw how we capitalised on certain opportunities and some of that is because of him. He’s adding value.

PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT (Flank)

Felix is a really hard worker and understands the game really well. He was only two days in our camp and I sat next to him on one of our train rides. He didn’t hesitate to take out his laptop and started working with us on an individual basis. He likes working with us on a one-on-one basis and we as players enjoy that.

As a team, we’re really adopting a professional outlook. We really actively try to improve ourselves individually. If everyone succeeds in that objective, it’s obvious that the team as a whole will benefit.

