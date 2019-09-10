GALLERY: The Springboks sweat it out in extreme conditions

The Springboks on Monday trained in Kagoshima, a city known for it’s tough, humid conditions.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has certainly made his intentions clear before the World Cup starts next week: South Africa will try to be as acclimatised as best they can.

“We also chose it because the extreme conditions of the heat makes sure the body is well conditioned so that when we get to the match it’s easier. It was part of the thinking in planning to put the guys in some extreme conditions so that when it comes to the match they would be well prepared,” he said.

“We visited quite a few sites to see which was the best opportunity for us, and Kagoshima was the best. Everything is top notch.”

With 6 000 fans watching on enthusiastically, the Boks certainly sweated it out.

Here’s just a peak.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.