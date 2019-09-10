Springboks 10.9.2019 10:30 am

GALLERY: The Springboks sweat it out in extreme conditions

Sport Staff
Jesse Kriel during the South African national rugby team training session and fan engagement at Shiranami Stadium on September 09, 2019 in Kagoshima, Japan. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Jesse Kriel during the South African national rugby team training session and fan engagement at Shiranami Stadium on September 09, 2019 in Kagoshima, Japan. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

There’s a very good reason why Rassie Erasmus chose this site to round off their World Cup prep.

The Springboks on Monday trained in Kagoshima, a city known for it’s tough, humid conditions.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has certainly made his intentions clear before the World Cup starts next week: South Africa will try to be as acclimatised as best they can.

“We also chose it because the extreme conditions of the heat makes sure the body is well conditioned so that when we get to the match it’s easier. It was part of the thinking in planning to put the guys in some extreme conditions so that when it comes to the match they would be well prepared,” he said.

“We visited quite a few sites to see which was the best opportunity for us, and Kagoshima was the best. Everything is top notch.”

With 6 000 fans watching on enthusiastically, the Boks certainly sweated it out.

Here’s just a peak.

Schalk Brits seeks some relief. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

S’bu Nkosi and teammates engage in tackling and collision drills. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Vince Koch toughs it out during an intense cycling session. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Rassie Erasmus in the thick of things. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Warrick Gelant takes a break. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Faf de Klerk throws a bullet pass. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Another vivid example of the great vibe in the Springbok camp 9.9.2019
Springbok player ratings: Magnificent Mapimpi, fearless Franco 6.9.2019
Mapimpi’s magical hat-trick highlights comfortable Springbok win 6.9.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition