WATCH: Another vivid example of the great vibe in the Springbok camp

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had continually stressed how important every member of his national squad is.

Fringe players operate as “waterboys”, while every player is expected to train and take in strategy sessions as if they’ll be starting that week’s game.

During last week’s World Cup warm-up against Japan in Kumagaya, the Springbok bench was compellingly vocal as their teammates played a passionate crowd to silence.

It’s also another example of the seemingly great environment that’s been cultivated.

Just look at how much fun Frans Steyn has as a fan…

???? All the cheering

???? All the shouting

???? All the laughing ???????? Watch how the @Springboks bench backed their team against Japan.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/SkvZSoFvgQ — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) September 8, 2019

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.