Springboks 9.9.2019 10:59 am

WATCH: Another vivid example of the great vibe in the Springbok camp

Sport Staff
South Africa players celebrate their victory in the international match between Japan and South Africa at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on September 6, 2019 in Kumagaya, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

At heart, even a national player is nothing more than a passionate fan!

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had continually stressed how important every member of his national squad is.

Fringe players operate as “waterboys”, while every player is expected to train and take in strategy sessions as if they’ll be starting that week’s game.

During last week’s World Cup warm-up against Japan in Kumagaya, the Springbok bench was compellingly vocal as their teammates played a passionate crowd to silence.

It’s also another example of the seemingly great environment that’s been cultivated.

Just look at how much fun Frans Steyn has as a fan…

