Mapimpi’s magical hat-trick highlights comfortable Springbok win

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus would’ve been chuffed that most of his boxes were ticked in his team’s composed and clinical 41-7 victory over Japan in Kumagaya on Friday.

Some observers – and even Erasmus himself – warned that the memories of the Brave Blossoms’ memorable 2015 World Cup win in Brighton would still be fresh, but those concerns proved off the mark.

Led by winger Makazole Mapimpi’s superb hat-trick, the South Africans controlled play well and struck only when they were within striking distance, managing the humid conditions effectively and providing a good template for success in the showpiece tournament.

Who was the star in this match?

Lock Franco Mostert was a tower of strength, particularly with his immense work-rate. But Mapimpi rightly stole the show. Yes, he did his primary job – scoring tries – brilliantly, but his composure under the high ball and defensive reading of the game were equally impressive. He’s improving with each outing.

Key moments and themes

The Springboks’ first-half performance was exemplary. They hardly resorted to fireworks, instead making sure they made their tackles, pinning Japan in their own half with their tactical kicking and then making sure they took scoring opportunities when they got into the hosts’ 22m area.

Another prominent feature of South Africa’s game was their composure on defence. On at least three occasions they thwarted Japanese attacking moves that spanned more than 12 phases. The hosts could probably be accused of being a bit predictable at times, but the discipline was notable.

Things did become looser in the second half as Japan come into their own a bit more, with Erasmus’ bench not quite making such an impact as was expected. However, even when they lost Francois Louw to a yellow card with nine minutes remaining, the Boks still showed enough commitment on defence to score two more tries against the run of play.

One concern is the injury sustained by replacement tighthead Trevor Nyakane, who only lasted 14 minutes before crying off with a limp. Given his form in 2019, his void could become massive.

Point scorers:

Springboks – Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (3), Cheslin Kolbe (2), Herschel Jantjies. Conversions: Handre Pollard (2), Frans Steyn (2). Penalty: Pollard.

Japan – Try: Kotaro Matsushima. Conversion: Yu Tamura.

