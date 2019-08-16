Is Scarra Ntubeni the new Schalk Brits?

South African sports fans, much like when it comes to results, aren’t particularly patient when it comes to injury-prone players.

Scarra Ntubeni is undoubtedly one of those individuals, a gifted athlete whose career just simply never seemed to takeoff because of his penchant for spending more time in the physio’s room than on the field.

Invariably, some sections of the rugby fraternity asked: Is it really still worth it?

Considering the 28-year-old Stormers hooker is in line for a Test debut against Argentina at Loftus on Saturday, it clearly is.

In youth-obsessed South Africa, that’s an age that feels too advanced for a proper international career.

And then, almost eerily, one realises that Schalk Brits made his international debut at 27.

A decade later, he’s fit as ever … and captaining Ntubeni.

“Unbelievable, what a great guy,” the hugely popular Brits said on Friday in Pretoria, clearly beaming.

“He’s an unbelievable rugby player and even a better person. Look, I’m grey, but he’s getting more grey than me! It’s amazing to see a guy like that in the trenches, who had a lot of injuries and still came through the system.”

Ntubeni has been superb for Western Province in the Currie Cup to date, clearly revelling as the first-choice hooker in the absence of Bok and franchise teammate Bongi Mbonambi.

“What’s been impressive is how quickly he’s adapted. To learn everything in a week is hard work,” said Brits, referring to Ntubeni only joining up with the national squad at the beginning of the week.

“He’s a clever player. I can’t wait to see him in the Green-and-Gold.”

The 38-year-old veteran is also praised Ntubeni’s sheer perseverance.

“You can’t determine selection, but what you can control is attitude and that’s the most important thing,” said Brits.

“Scarra brings energy to every team he’s involved with. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen Scarra grumpy. I certainly never have, only when I’m playing against him on the field! He’s a talented player.

“I share his pain in terms of having to wait a long while for his chance, but he just wants to play and add value in every possible way. He’s been around the park.”

