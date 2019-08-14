Springboks 14.8.2019 08:27 am

High-flying Springboks suffer Swys shock

Own Correspondent
Springbok coaches Rassie Erasmus and Swys de Bruin chatting during the South African national mens rugby team training session and fan engagement at St Stithians School on June 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

The popular Lions coach unexpectedly quits his role as an attacking consultant.

Swys de Bruin advised Springbok management on Tuesday that he wished to be released from his role as an attack consultant with the team.

De Bruin made the request for “personal and medical reasons” and wished the team every success for the Rugby World Cup.

It’s understood that the Lions head coach already left the national camp following the 16-all draw with the All Blacks and wasn’t involved in any of last week’s build-up against Argentina.

“Swys made a great contribution to the squad in his time with us and I’d like to thank him on behalf of his fellow management and the players he has worked with in the past 12 months,” said Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby.

“He brought a fresh perspective to one facet of the game and he’ll be hard to replace. I’d also like to thank the Lions for releasing him to us and SA Rugby for supporting his appointment.”

De Bruin left the squad following the draw with New Zealand and has not been involved in the preparations for the match in Salta or this weekend’s Test against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld.

Erasmus said he would consider a number of options before naming a specialist replacement coach on a short-term basis.

Erasmus said: “This was not something we were expecting but our planning has been thorough and it’s something we can manage.”

