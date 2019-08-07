Beast and the boys force their way into Boks’ ‘A-team’

Given how instrumental they proved in helping the Springboks gain a thrilling draw against the All Blacks in Wellington, it’s not surprising that coach Rassie Erasmus assembled a front row of Beast Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane for Saturday’s Rugby Championship meeting with Argentina in Salta.

The trio were superb as replacements two weeks ago, with Mtawarira and Nyakane in particular adding massive value on defence.

They were also instrumental in forcing the final scrum penalty that would eventually lead to Herschel Jantjies’ try with seconds to spare.

“This Test is a good opportunity for Bongi and Trevor to start next to ‘Beast’, who has a wealth of experience from playing more than 100 Tests for the Springboks,” said Erasmus.

“We all know about the massively difficult forward threat of Argentina, however, they are a clever side with skill and pace out wide so we will have to be alert on defence right until the final whistle.”

While Argentina’s scrum is never to be underestimated, the set-piece has underperformed badly to date and various observers, including former Bok coach Nick Mallett, have opined that Mtawarira and co should have enough technique and class to continue inflicting pain in that area.

As expected, Erasmus kept the rest of his team intact as South Africa aim to clinch a first Championship title since 2009.

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen (c), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Beast Mtawarira. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, RG Snyman, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Francois Steyn, Jesse Kriel.

