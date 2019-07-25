TBT: The night Frans Steyn’s boot haunted the All Blacks

Almost a decade ago, Frans Steyn had a big hand in the Springboks’ momentous 32-29 victory over the All Blacks in Hamilton.

It was a win that secured South Africa only their third Tri Nations title, an honour that had eluded them ever since.

On that crisp September evening in 2009, Steyn stunned the New Zealanders with three long range penalties that were simply sublime in its execution.

One of his kicks travelled an incredible 61m, helping the Boks establish a 22-12 lead at half-time that laid the foundation for their triumph.

Fast forward to 2019 and Rassie Erasmus’ vintage is feeling confident of repeating last year’s unexpected 36-34 win in Wellington on Saturday.

And just to add that little touch of bullishness, Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard reminded the Kiwi public that the 32-year-old veteran, who made an exciting return to international rugby last weekend against the Wallabies, still possesses the monstrous boot of ten years ago.

“He can absolutely still kick 60m, that hasn’t changed,” said Pollard.

Yet it’s not just Steyn’s boot that the All Blacks need to be worried about as the Bok pivot also highlighted that his teammates sheer versatility makes him a dangerous opponent.

ALSO READ: Why Frans Steyn is fully invested in the Springboks again

“Frans is such a great guy. He’s got so much experience, he’s not that old compared to some of the old guys in our team,” said Pollard.

“It’s great having Frans here. He’s such a great team man, he tries to help out wherever he can. He’s such a versatile player, he can also do anything from 10 to 15.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.