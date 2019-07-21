Why Frans Steyn is fully invested in the Springboks again

When one is dealing with a big yet enigmatic personality like Frans Steyn, it’s very easy to lose perspective.

The 32-year-old utility back has developed a reputation for being a tad difficult, especially after making himself placing himself into international exile in 2014 due to an image rights dispute with SA Rugby.

There was brief return in 2017 for a home series against France, but the impression had always been that Springbok rugby needed Steyn more than he needed it.

It’s therefore significant that the Montpellier stalwart, his French club, gave a frank account of his first Test in over 24 months.

“I was nervous. My wife was pacing up and down at the hotel before we left for the game. Watching her made me nervous,” Steyn said following the Springboks’ encouraging 35-17 victory over the Wallabies at Ellis Park on Saturday.

“When we started to warm up at Ellis Park, I calmed down a little bit.”

It’s an admission that shows that even a man of his vast experience and pedigree still feels vulnerable when he pulls the Green-and-Gold jersey over his head.

More importantly, it attests to his hunger for one last crack at the Webb Ellis Trophy he memorably helped win as 20-year-old in 2007.

That was evident in an excellent 28-minute cameo as replacement, where his direct running in midfield provided momentum and gave the Aussie defence various headaches.

“I’m actually happy that I didn’t start against Australia, because I’ve been in the squad for just two weeks and I’m still trying to get used to all the structures. I can’t say we don’t get coached that well in France, but Rassie and his team have really stepped up. They’ve done a great job,” said Steyn.

“I’ve been around and I’ve had my bad years. Careers have ups and downs. It’s one of those things. Mine has gone up and down, as everybody in this room knows.”

The utility back was, on Sunday, included in Rassie Erasmus’ touring squad for the remaining games against the All Blacks and Argentina, but he’s not reading much into that nod.

“We’ll have to wait and see if I get picked. If I don’t play, I’ll be there supporting the guys who do. If I play, I’ll try my best. During my time here there probably will be some screw-ups. But I’ll do my best,” he said.

