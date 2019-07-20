Springboks 20.7.2019 10:24 pm

Rassie: Marvellous Herschel mirrored Springboks’ performance

Ken Borland at Ellis Park
Herschel Jantjies of the Springboks scores a try during the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Emirates Airline Park on July 20, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Herschel Jantjies of the Springboks scores a try during the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Emirates Airline Park on July 20, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The pragmatic national coach believes a thrilling Ellis Park win was decided on individual brilliance, rather than teamwork.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said on Saturday night that their impressive 35-17 Rugby Championship victory over Australia at Ellis Park was more about individual brilliance than a cohesive team effort.

Although the Springboks started brightly with a tremendous team try rounded off by debutant scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, they were fortunate to lead 14-10 at halftime because Australia had butchered two clear tries as centre Tevita Kuridrani threw a forward pass to flank Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and then wing Dane Haylett-Petty knocked the ball on over the tryline.

ALSO READ: New hero Herschel inspires as Springboks tame Wallabies

South Africa were much more precise and ruthless in the second half though, with Jantjies capping an outstanding debut with a fine individual try down the blindside that took them into a decisive 28-10 lead in the final quarter.

“Herschel showed that he is definitely comfortable at this level and one can have nothing other than praise for him. To come straight from Super Rugby and play like that – his service, his box-kicks, his technique, his grit on defence and of course his marvellous attacking ability – were awesome. It was a great start to his Springbok career,” Erasmus said.

“The performance itself wasn’t close to world-class, it was more about individuals who put their hands up and showed that they can prosper at international level. But we expected that because the team hasn’t played for a while. Rust was obviously one of our worries and whether the combinations would gel, but it came on through the game, even though it was stop-start.”

The Springbok coach did not deny Lady Luck had played her part, but said he felt his team were due some luck after some of the misfortune they suffered last year when they ended with a 50% winning record.

“What goes around comes around. Last year against England, things did not go our way with that high tackle and New Zealand were awarded a try that they might not have been. But tonight we were very lucky with the knock-on over the tryline and a forward pass, because both of those could have been scored and then we would have been under the pump. So we can only say thanks for that.

“But it was a bit frustrating overall tonight, although individuals showed some great form. But next week in New Zealand we’ll be fresh, the bulk of the team have flown over already and are used to the time zone and acclimatised. Plus some guys tonight have really put their hands up. Our last three games against the All Blacks have all been decided by a couple of points, so we are expecting a massive game,” Erasmus said

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
New hero Herschel inspires as Springboks tame Wallabies 20.7.2019
WATCH: If Herschel can deal with this prank, he can deal with the Aussies 19.7.2019
How becoming more chilled made Rynhardt Elstadt a Springbok 18.7.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition