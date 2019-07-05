Rest of SA’s sporting failures spur on the Springboks

Watching our other sports teams battling on the international stage has made the Springboks even more determined to perform in the Rugby Championship and the World Cup, according to national coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Proteas cricket side and the Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana football squads had all recently been handed defeats in major international tournaments, and the Boks hoped to restore some national pride.

“I’ll be honest, I watched the women’s football World Cup the other night, and it’s such a big year with all the competitions going on, you do get caught up in it,” Erasmus said.

“You try and learn which teams performed on the tactical side but we are not putting pressure on ourselves because they have failed.”

Erasmus said they were also wary of being caught up in the emotion ahead of their opening Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Ellis Park on July 20.