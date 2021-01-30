Currie Cup 30.1.2021 07:15 pm

GALLERY: The Bulls left it late, but they made it a domestic double

Sports Staff
GALLERY: The Bulls left it late, but they made it a domestic double

The Bulls have been crowned Currie Cup champions after beating the Sharks in the final in Pretoria on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

It was a thrilling Currie Cup final, which could have gone either way, but in the end the Bulls’ depth and never-say-die attitude got them across the line.

The Bulls beat the Sharks 26-19 in the 2020 Currie Cup final after extra-time at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

It took a late converted try by replacement loose-forward Arno Botha to see the Bulls home. Botha also scored the Bulls’ first try.

The Sharks, whose only try came from wing Sbu Nkosi, led 19-9 at one stage. But, after the Bulls had scored 10 unanswered points in the latter stages of the second half, the game ended 19-all, and was forced into extra-time.

It was the Bulls’ second trophy win of the delayed South African domestic rugby season, after they previously also won the Super Rugby Unlocked trophy.

ALSO READ: Bulls beat the Sharks in Currie Cup final extra-time thriller

Here are some of the best pictures of the final.

Morne Steyn

Lizo Gqoboka and Morne Steyn enjoy the moment with the famous Currie Cup. Picture: Getty Images

Embrose Papier

The Bulls players, led here by Embrose Papier, celebrate victory in the Currie Cup final against the Sharks. Picture: Getty Images

Arno Botha

Arno Botha scores the winning try for the Bulls against the Sharks. Picture: Getty Images

Sbu Nkosi

Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi scored his team’s only try, a spectacular effort out on the wing. Picture: Getty Images

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bulls beat the Sharks in Currie Cup final extra-time thriller 30.1.2021
UPDATE: Threat of lightning interrupts Currie Cup final 30.1.2021
Key Currie Cup final match-ups: Where the battle of Loftus might be won and lost 30.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken



today in print

Read Today's edition