GALLERY: The Bulls left it late, but they made it a domestic double

The Bulls beat the Sharks 26-19 in the 2020 Currie Cup final after extra-time at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

It took a late converted try by replacement loose-forward Arno Botha to see the Bulls home. Botha also scored the Bulls’ first try.

The Sharks, whose only try came from wing Sbu Nkosi, led 19-9 at one stage. But, after the Bulls had scored 10 unanswered points in the latter stages of the second half, the game ended 19-all, and was forced into extra-time.

It was the Bulls’ second trophy win of the delayed South African domestic rugby season, after they previously also won the Super Rugby Unlocked trophy.

Here are some of the best pictures of the final.

