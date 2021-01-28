Everitt sticks with Sharks’ tried and tested for Currie Cup final

The Sharks will take on the Bulls in Saturday afternoon’s Currie Cup final with continuity and momentum providing great confidence for the season’s climax as coach Sean Everitt has made just one change to the starting line-up.

Everitt has been able to name the same match-day 23 that defeated Western Province in last week’s semifinal in Cape Town, with just one rotational change – at scrumhalf – where Jaden Hendrikse will start and Sanele Nohamba will play off the bench.

In-form No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe said he was excited about playing in the final.

“We’re thrilled to have secured a place in the final, but we accept that we have a massive assignment at Loftus on Saturday afternoon,” he said.

“But it’s an assignment we’re really excited about, especially as not a lot of players in our squad have been in a final before, so this is a very special occasion.”

The most recent clash between the two sides was in Durban when the Sharks came away triumphant, but there were two losses in Pretoria last year which could potentially bear some scars for some sides.

“What happened in the past is in the past, although it is possible to learn from those games. What we took out of those games was that mistakes are punished. We made a lot of mistakes at Loftus and we got punished for that,” Notshe said.

Sharks:

Aphelele Fassi, Sbu Nkossi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Marius Louw, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Dylan Richardson, Ruben van Heerden, JJ van der Mescht, Thomas du Toit, Fezokuhle Mbatha, Ox Nche. Bench: Dan Jooste, Mzamo Majola, Michael Kumbirai, Hyron Andrews, Thembelani Bholi, Sanele Nohamba, Jeremy Ward, Manie Libbok

