Currie Cup final conditions perfect for Bosch to shine – Van Straaten

Expect the prolific kicking boot of Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch to play a crucial role in Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Bulls at Loftus – especially if the surface is wet and slippery.

This is the opinion of former Springbok flyhalf prolific goal-kicker Braam van Straaten, who nowadays travels the country helping kickers with their technique.

Van Straaten however said 36-year-old Morne Steyn would be just as crucial to the Bulls and that the match-up with Bosch would be one of the prime features of the game.

“Morne is currently in great form and plays a massive role for the Bulls and has the added benefit of years of experience (66 Bok Tests) behind him,” said Van Straaten of Steyn who played his 100th game for the Bulls last weekend.

“But in wet weather Curwin could be in his element. I have seen him play some of his best games as a schoolboy in wet weather for Grey High in Port Elizabeth,” added Van Straaten, who scored 221 points in 21 Tests between 1999 and 2001.

Van Straaten, who turned out for Western Province, the Bulls, the Eagles, Valke and Griquas, said because Bosch has been around for such a long time people tend to forget how young he still is (23).

“Curwin has grown tremendously in confidence and stature the last few years and looks far more settled now that he has been given an extended run in the flyhalf position at the Sharks,” he said.

Van Straaten said Bosch is one of the sweetest strikers of the ball and his movement to the ball and his striking action is one of the most fluent ones that he has worked with.

“I have worked with Curwin since he was 14 years old and also regularly between 2016 and 2018 and he has just gone from strength to strength,” he said.

Despite his young age Bosch has played 80 games for the Sharks, of which 30 were in the Currie Cup and 50 in Super Rugby.

Van Straaten agreed with most pundits that Saturday’s final will be determined more by who dominates up front first and thus wins the territorial battle.

“It will depend on what kind of ball Curwin gets (from his forwards) how he is able to dictate play and provide scoreboard pressure for his team,” said Van Straaten.

“But last weekend in the semifinal against Western Province he had to play mostly in his own half, but succeeded with sound tactical kicking to take the Province back three out of the game and reverted the pressure back on to the home team.”

