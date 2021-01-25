Peyper to referee his fifth Currie Cup final

Jaco Peyper will join a select group of referees who have taken charge of five Currie Cup finals when the Bulls host the Sharks in the trophy contest of South Africa’s flagship domestic competition in Pretoria on Saturday.

Peyper will have assistant referees AJ Jacobs and Griffin Colby in support on either side of the field, while Marius van der Westhuizen will serve as the television match official.

Another experienced match official, Rasta Rasivhenge, has been named as the reserve referee for the match.

Only four referees have held the whistle in five or more Currie Cup finals. They are André Watson (7), Jonathan Kaplan (6), Steve Strydom (6) and Freek Burger (5).

Peyper first took charge of a Currie Cup final in 2012 and four years later he struck a golden stretch, officiating in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 finals.

This will mark Peyper’s first Currie Cup final at Loftus Versfeld after having been the man in the middle in finals in Durban, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein.

The spectacle at Loftus will kick off at 3pm and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

