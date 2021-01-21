White picks star-studded lineup for showdown with the Lions

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has named a full strength match day squad, including seven Springboks in his run-on side, for Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld.

Returning to the side after a few weeks off are the likes of David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks and Stedman Gans.

Stravino Jacobs, who in recent weeks pulled on a Bulls jersey for the first time, retains his spot on the left wing, while Kurt-Lee Arendse will play on the right, with Ivan van Zyl and Morné Steyn continuing as the halfback pairing.

Among the forwards, Duane Vermeulen resumes the captaincy and will man the back of the scrum alongside Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden as blindside and openside flank respectively, while Sintu Manjezi has been named at No 4 lock while his partner Ruan Nortje will continue in his role as lineout coordinator.

The talented Schalk Erasmus will will pack down in the middle of a front row consisting of Springbok props Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane.

“We have reached the business end of the Currie Cup and I must commend our entire squad on getting us to this point. Every player in our ranks has contributed to our cause with enthusiasm and a never say die attitude,” said White.

“Focusing on this weekend has been in our minds for the last two weeks and we have done all we can in terms of preparation. We know how to win and we have to just that against a team that has pushed us each time we’ve played them,” he added.

Bulls: David Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Stedman Gans, Cornal Hendricks, Stravino Jacobs, Morné Steyn, Ivan van Zyl, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Sintu Manjezi, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Erasmus, Lizo Gqoboka. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen, Mornay Smith, Jan Uys, Arno Botha, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Marco Jansen van Vuren

