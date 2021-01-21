Veteran prop Du Plessis to get first go at Bulls in semifinal

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen has picked a familiar and settled team for Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

In the only surprise, if it can be called that, veteran Jannie du Plessis has been picked to start at tighthead prop ahead of Ruan Dreyer and young powerhouse Carlu Sadie.

“Now the onus is on us is to loosen the shackles and to jol,” said the 2007 Rugby World Cup winner.

Burger Odendaal, who joined the Lions from the Bulls in the early stages of the lockdown, said dominating the contact points would be key.

“It is going to be a physical clash, so whoever dominates the contact and wins the set piece will be on the front foot,” said the centre, who’ll team up with the exciting Wandisile Simelane in midfield.

The extended bench sees the return to the squad of versatile back EW Viljoen, who could find himself thrust straight into the semifinal action.

Kick-off is at 2pm on Saturday.

Lions: Tiaan Swanepoel; Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies (captain), André Warner; Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Marvin Orie, Willem Alberts, Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Ruan Dreyer, Carlu Sadie, Reinhard Nothnagel, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Morné van den Berg, Dan Kriel, Francke Horn, Nathan McBeth, EW Viljoen, Ross Cronjé

