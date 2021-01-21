Am to lead full-strength Sharks against Province

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has been able to select from a full squad for their Currie Cup semifinal against Western Province in Cape Town on Saturday, after Covid-19 delays allowed players who were previously unavailable to get through the protocols and return to contention.

Lukhanyo Am leads the team with flank Henco Venter adding his voice to the leadership that will be required in the high stakes clash which was postponed by a week due to coronavirus concerns.

“The delay was a blessing in disguise, giving teams a longer period to prepare for the semifinals and to sharpen up on the issues that needed to be improved upon,” Am said.

The skipper added that he didn’t believe there would be a break in their momentum.

“With the group we have that’s been together for a long time, missing a week isn’t something that we feel will bite us,” Am said.

“It happens normally in season and I still believe it came at the perfect time.”

The match has been hyped up as pitting an exciting Sharks backline against a dominant Province pack, and Am felt that both sides would be looking to counter their opponents’ strengths.

“We know what Western Province’s strengths are in terms of set-piece dominance. They’ve proven it throughout the comp, so from our side, we’ve been working on us mainly, to try strengthen any parts we feel need working on,” Am said.

“If we’re able to get our own set-piece going and challenge them on theirs, I think it will be a very exciting game to watch.”

Sharks

Ox Nche, Fezokuhle Mbatha, Thomas du Toit, JJ van der Mescht, Ruben van Heerden, Dylan Richardson, Henco Venter, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Sanele Nohamba, Curwin Bosch, Yaw Penxe, Marius Louw, Lukhanyo Am (captain), Sbu Nkosi, Aphelele Fassi

Bench: Dan Jooste, Mzamo Majola, Michael Kumbirai, Hyron Andrews, Thembelani Bholi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jeremy Ward, Manie Libbok

