Kolisi returns to lead Western Province in Currie Cup playoffs

Siya Kolisi is back to captain Western Province in their Currie Cup semifinal against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

Having missed the side’s previous two games due to Covid-19 protocols, Kolisi returns at openside flank for the play-off match, which kicks off at 4.30pm on Saturday.

There are two further changes to the forward pack, with lock Salmaan Moerat also making his return, while in the front row loosehead prop Ali Vermaak makes his first start of the season in the absence of Steven Kitshoff who has been ruled out through Covid protocols.

The backline that did duty in Western Province’s victory against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein three weeks ago remains unchanged.

Western Province head coach John Dobson said his team were intent on making the most of every minute out on the Newlands pitch on Saturday.

“We have earned the right to play this semifinal at Newlands and we want to deliver a fitting performance,” Dobson said.

“We have had time to prepare properly and we are fielding a number of settled combinations, so the challenge is to go out there and put together an 80-minute performance and secure our place in the final next week.”

Western Province

Damian Willemse, Sergeal Petersen, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Tim Swiel, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Johan du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), JD Schickerling, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ali Vermaak.

Bench (from): Scarra Ntubeni, Leon Lyons, Neethling Fouche, Chris van Zyl, Ernst van Rhyn, Jaco Coetzee, Paul de Wet, Ruhan Nel, Sazi Sandi, Tristan Leyds.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.