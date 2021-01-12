Currie Cup 12.1.2021 10:38 am

Currie Cup semi-final kick-off times announced

Sports Staff
Western Province will host the Sharks in the second Currie Cup semi-final at 4.30pm next Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

The Vodacom Bulls and Xerox Lions will meet in the first of the two Carling Currie Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 23 January, as SA Rugby announced the kick-off times on Tuesday.

The Jukskei derby, which will mark the second successive match-up between the Vodacom Bulls and Xerox Lions at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, will begin at 2pm.

All eyes will then switch to DHL Newlands in Cape Town for the semi-final between DHL Western Province and the Cell C Sharks at 4.30pm.

The two winning teams will battle it out in the final on Saturday, 30 January.

The dates of the semi-finals and final were moved out by a week respectively as a precautionary measure to ensure tournament integrity and allow the participants to manage COVID-19 challenges.

With defending champions, the Toyota Cheetahs, dropping out at the conclusion of the pool stage, a new Carling Currie Cup champion will be crowned this season.

